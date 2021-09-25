BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $1,298,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

