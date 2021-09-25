Evercore ISI Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $375.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.17.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.
In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
