Evercore ISI Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $375.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

