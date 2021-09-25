abrdn plc Acquires 13,592 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

