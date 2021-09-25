Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $409.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

