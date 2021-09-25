Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -162.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.