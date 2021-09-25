Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $324,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

