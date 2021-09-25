AT&T Inc. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.