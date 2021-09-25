DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $14.62 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

