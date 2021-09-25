Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 19,974 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after acquiring an additional 310,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 163,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

