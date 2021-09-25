Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.35 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after acquiring an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.