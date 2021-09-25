781 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $538.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $230.35 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.73 and a 200-day moving average of $443.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.