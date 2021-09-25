Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 119,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,821 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $29.14 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

