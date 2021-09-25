Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $36,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,458,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,472,034. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

