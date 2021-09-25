Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

