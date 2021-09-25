Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $19.82 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $293.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.