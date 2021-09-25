Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

