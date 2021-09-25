Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

