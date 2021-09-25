PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 104,826 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.99 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

