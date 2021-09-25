Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,614 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Voya Financial stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.