Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $381,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 199.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Appian were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Appian by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

