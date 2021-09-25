Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.34. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 567,907 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

