Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,475 shares traded.

Telkonet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include Energy Management Platform; EcoSmart Products-Hardware; EcoSmart Energy Management App; and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

