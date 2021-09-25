Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $594.17

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.17 ($7.76) and traded as low as GBX 549.64 ($7.18). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 549.64 ($7.18), with a volume of 17,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 554.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 593.86. The firm has a market cap of £227.78 million and a PE ratio of 42.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

