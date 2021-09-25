Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.07

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 593.07 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 533 ($6.96). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 5,070 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 592.85.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

