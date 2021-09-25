GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 22.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

