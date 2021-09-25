Barings LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

