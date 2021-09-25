Barings LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.