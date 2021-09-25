Barings LLC Takes $372,000 Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $11.09 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

