Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

BLL opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.