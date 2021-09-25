Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) Insider Melvyn Bridges Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) insider Melvyn Bridges bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$144,300.00 ($103,071.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
