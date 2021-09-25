Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 908 Devices alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.