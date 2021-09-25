GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

GBS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter worth $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $2,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

