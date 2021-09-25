Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.33% of Trex worth $1,217,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

