Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $85,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

ORLY opened at $625.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

