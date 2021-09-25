Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 95,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.