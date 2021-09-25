Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Posts Earnings Results

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter.

VCM stock opened at C$16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.92 million and a P/E ratio of -128.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.47.

Separately, Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

