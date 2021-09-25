SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of SCWX opened at $21.12 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.