AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

