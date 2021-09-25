$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

IBM opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.