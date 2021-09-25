Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

