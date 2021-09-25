ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.