BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BeiGene worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $379.52 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,583,203. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

