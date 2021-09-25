Barings LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.51 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.