Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $25.61 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

