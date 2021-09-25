Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,845 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Leidos worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

