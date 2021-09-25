Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 61.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.