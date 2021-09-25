Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

