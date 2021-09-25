Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 227.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

