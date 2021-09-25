Heritage Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

BZUN stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.