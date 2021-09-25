Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $311.90 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

